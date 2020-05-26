Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

4 police officers fired after video shows Minneapolis police officer kneeling on neck of black man who died

WorldNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
4 police officers fired after video shows Minneapolis police officer kneeling on neck of black man who diedMINNEAPOLIS -- MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Four Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the arrest of a black man who died in police custody were fired Tuesday after a bystander's video showed the man pleading that he could not breathe as a white officer knelt on his neck. WARNING: The video above contains material that some viewers may find disturbing. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted about the firings, saying "This is the right call." The man's death Monday night after he struggled with officers was under investigation by the FBI and state law enforcement authorities. It drew comparisons to the case of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died in 2014 in New York after he was...
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes

Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes 03:13

 Darnella Frazier shared this video, which shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the man's neck, and the man calling for help, Christiane Cordero reports (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 26, 2020

