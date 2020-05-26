Global  

Twitter fact-checks Trump tweet for the first time

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers.
