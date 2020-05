Duwamish-area advocate Paulina López, and ex-mayor Greg Nickels, will lead effort to address West Seattle Bridge closure traffic Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Duwamish River community advocate Paulina López and former Mayor Greg Nickels will co-chair a new task force to deal with the traffic mess caused by the cracked West Seattle Bridge, and give opinions about repair or replacement options. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this