Washington’s zoos can reopen in limited capacity under second phase of Inslee’s four-part coronavirus reopening plan
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () OLYMPIA — Washington zoos will be able to reopen outdoor exhibits and allow people back under limited capacity during the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-part coronavirus recovery plan. Zoos with safety plans can reopen immediately, as long as they are in a county already approved for the plan’s second phase. according to guidance […]
California announced on Monday that it would allow places of worship to open on a conditional basis.
Business Insider, reports new state guidelines were revealed which allow churches to reopen with limited capacity.
The guidelines stipulate that places of worship must adhere to new rules put in...