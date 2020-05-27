Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Washington’s zoos can reopen in limited capacity under second phase of Inslee’s four-part coronavirus reopening plan

Seattle Times Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
OLYMPIA — Washington zoos will be able to reopen outdoor exhibits and allow people back under limited capacity during the second phase of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-part coronavirus recovery plan. Zoos with safety plans can reopen immediately, as long as they are in a county already approved for the plan’s second phase. according to guidance […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: California To Allow Reopening Of Houses Of Worship With Very Limited Attendance

California To Allow Reopening Of Houses Of Worship With Very Limited Attendance 00:32

 California announced on Monday that it would allow places of worship to open on a conditional basis. Business Insider, reports new state guidelines were revealed which allow churches to reopen with limited capacity. The guidelines stipulate that places of worship must adhere to new rules put in...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Some Doctors Voice Concerns Over America’s Ability to Handle ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19 [Video]

Some Doctors Voice Concerns Over America’s Ability to Handle ‘Second Wave’ of COVID-19

After starting to navigate its way past the first wave of the pandemic, some doctors share concern over the U.S.’ ability to battle a second wave of coronavirus. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:08Published
Governor Sisolak to discuss phase two [Video]

Governor Sisolak to discuss phase two

It's been a little more than two weeks since Nevada entered phase 1, and today Governor Sisolak is set to reveal the phase 2 reopening plans for Nevada.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:32Published

Tweets about this