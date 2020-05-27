Joe Biden brands Donald Trump 'absolute fool' for mocking mask use

According to ABC News Rep. Ilhan Omar will still support Joe Biden for the presidency.
Omar also thinks it is important to believe survivors of sexual assault.
That includes Tara Reade, the woman who has leveled allegations against the former vice president.
In an interview with the Sunday Times...
President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the..
Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:57Published
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Inquirer Joe Biden attacked US President Donald Trump as an “absolute fool” for belittling his election rival over recently… https://t.co/HYlh1iXied 3 hours ago