Joe Biden brands Donald Trump 'absolute fool' for mocking mask use



Related videos from verified sources Trump Flips Out Over Biden’s Ad



Joe Biden’s campaign ripped President Donald Trump for golfing as the coronavirus death toll rises. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 02:12 Published 7 hours ago Twitter Won’t Remove Trump’s Murder Conspiracy Theory



President Donald Trump has attacked MSNBC host Joe Scarborough by baselessly claiming he was involved in the death of his aide in 2001. Twitter refuses to take down Trump’s conspiracy theory from the.. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:57 Published 9 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this Inquirer Joe Biden attacked US President Donald Trump as an “absolute fool” for belittling his election rival over recently… https://t.co/HYlh1iXied 3 hours ago