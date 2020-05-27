Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Franklin struck down by hamstring injury at training

The Age Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The return of Sydney superstar Lance Franklin has once again been pushed back, after the forward suffered a hamstring injury at training.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AFLivebroadcast

AFLstream 📰 Franklin struck down by hamstring injury at training https://t.co/1mzkdDWBKe https://t.co/brjfLCyHPz #AFL https://t.co/PjmGESDj96 31 minutes ago

victorleung

Victor Leung Oh no!!!!!! #Bloods2020 Lance Franklin injury: Sydney forward struck down by injury at training https://t.co/ULlxRgvKlr 50 minutes ago

Jonatho43827873

Jonathon RT @agerealfooty: The return of Sydney superstar Lance Franklin has once again been pushed back, after the forward suffered a hamstring inj… 1 hour ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) The return of Sydney superstar Lance Franklin has once again been pushed back, after the forward suffered a hamstri… https://t.co/jXSoJ4cu1H 1 hour ago