Adam Hogan 🇦🇺 🦘 RT @smh: A man has been arrested over the death of Sydney woman Nicole Cartwright nearly two years after her body was found in a park in Hu… 7 hours ago

Lucy Cormack "Callous and heinous act": Murder charge for man who allegedly kept the body of Nicole Cartwright for two days… https://t.co/rPytKycSmw 9 hours ago

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @Bazzio101: Australian Breaking News Headlines & World News Online | https://t.co/zys4kiLmL8 https://t.co/RYXUH8sGEj 10 hours ago

Bazzio101 Australian Breaking News Headlines & World News Online | https://t.co/zys4kiLmL8 https://t.co/RYXUH8sGEj 10 hours ago

ROY RT @7NewsSydney: A Sydney woman, murdered on her 32nd birthday, was using a dating app the night she met her alleged killer. https://t.co/Q… 11 hours ago

7NEWS Sydney A Sydney woman, murdered on her 32nd birthday, was using a dating app the night she met her alleged killer.… https://t.co/cewELVQ189 11 hours ago

Pat Gooley RT @7NewsSydney: A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman - whose body was found at Hunters Hill nearly two years ago… 11 hours ago