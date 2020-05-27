Global  

Walmart teams with ThredUP to sell used clothing online

Seattle Times Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is teaming up with online resale site ThredUP.com to offer nearly 750,000 items of used women’s and children’s clothing and accessories items on its website. The move, announced Wednesday, marks Walmart’s entry into the used clothing business, which has been a retailing bright spot. A few years ago, the nation’s […]
