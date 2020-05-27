YTT RT @AJEnglish: A swarm of 40 million locusts can eat as much food as 35,000 people, or 6 elephants, according to the UN. https://t.co/X7CVi… 3 minutes ago Jason Williams Crops destroyed as India faces 'worst locust attack in 27 years' @AJENews https://t.co/OWkFuRI0sR 7 minutes ago Hanna Sideeq RT @Wahwouph: Is it a sign for something. Crops destroyed as India faces 'worst locust attack in 27 years' https://t.co/AmEpNguBI5 14 minutes ago Mohamed Rameez RT @AhmadhMV: Crops destroyed as India faces 'worst locust attack in 27 years' https://t.co/taYENupabo 17 minutes ago Zeekash Is it a sign for something. Crops destroyed as India faces 'worst locust attack in 27 years' https://t.co/AmEpNguBI5 23 minutes ago Deepak Mahajan RT @DrAMSinghvi: India faces it's worst locust attack in 26 years & the government rather than preventing now has another major issue on it… 28 minutes ago Kelly Turberfield RT @ECOWARRIORSS: The face of #climate change - https://t.co/s56MA2fibx India faces its worst locust swarm in nearly 30 years 30 minutes ago Isabel Alemán RT @AJEnglish: Crops destroyed as India faces its 'worst locust attack in 27 years' https://t.co/JuAGRMOay7 https://t.co/ek0ziS3m5B 32 minutes ago