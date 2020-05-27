Global  

India faces its worst locust swarm in nearly 30 years

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The pests have destroyed over 50,000 hectares of cropland, putting further strain on the food supply in India as authorities battle to contain the coronavirus.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Hordes of locust swarm northern India in 'worst attack' for decades

Hordes of locust swarm northern India in 'worst attack' for decades 02:45

 Locust swarms have congregated in the northern Indian city of Jaipur causing chaos for residents as well as ruining crops. Footage from May 25 shows how the pests, in their thousands, plague urban areas. It has been reported that the locust swarms currently plaguing Indian crops are bred and...

Swarms of locusts land on building in India

Swarms of locusts land on building in India

Footage shows a swarm of locusts in a residential area in Jaipur, India, as the insects ravage homes and crops. In the video taken on May 25, thousands of the locusts landed on buildings as..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published
Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa

Fighting a locust plague amid Covid-19 in east Africa

The recent coronavirus pandemic is only exacerbating the problems currently facing herders, also known as pastoralists, in Kenya. They’ve seen their livestock devastated and crops destroyed after the..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:52Published

'Overtaken by aliens': India facing worst locust attack in 25 years

Scientists say voracious bugs are faster than in previous infestations
