AP EXPLAINS: Why is China pushing Hong Kong security law
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () BEIJING (AP) — China is taking matters into its own hands after last year’s tumultuous anti-government protests in Hong Kong that often descended into tear gas-filled clashes. In a surprise move, the central government announced last week that it would develop laws to outlaw secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong. The National […]
Hong Kong protesters take to street on Sunday afternoon to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city, clashing with riot police who fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesters.