Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AP EXPLAINS: Why is China pushing Hong Kong security law

Seattle Times Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
BEIJING (AP) — China is taking matters into its own hands after last year’s tumultuous anti-government protests in Hong Kong that often descended into tear gas-filled clashes. In a surprise move, the central government announced last week that it would develop laws to outlaw secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong. The National […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: EyePress News - English - Published
News video: Hong Kong protesters take to street to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city

Hong Kong protesters take to street to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city 03:27

 Hong Kong protesters take to street on Sunday afternoon to denounce Beijing's plan to impose national security law in the city, clashing with riot police who fired rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong leader aims to quell fears over new law [Video]

Hong Kong leader aims to quell fears over new law

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Tuesday tried to dispel fears about China's move to impose national security legislation on the semi-autonomous territory.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published
What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu [Video]

What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu

From Hong Kong, South China Morning Post CEO Gary Liu tracks China's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- from the initial outbreak in Wuhan to the shutdown of Hubei province and the containment..

Credit: TED     Duration: 58:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

waytofreedomhk

Way to Freedom HK😷🤬🤦🏽‍♀️🇭🇰 AP EXPLAINS: Why is China pushing Hong Kong security law https://t.co/QZ7fLJsdEX 3 minutes ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto AP EXPLAINS: Why is China pushing Hong Kong security law https://t.co/qV5nLbzq4P 3 minutes ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit AP EXPLAINS: Why is China pushing Hong Kong security law https://t.co/tMaETvROqU 16 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News AP EXPLAINS: Why is China pushing Hong Kong security law https://t.co/G6n4B42D53 27 minutes ago

FloydBustillos

Floyd Bustillos "AP EXPLAINS: Why Is China Pushing Hong Kong Security Law" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/cYvU41VZyv 33 minutes ago

TrailersNowGA

TravisNorris Read this: "AP EXPLAINS: Why Is China Pushing Hong Kong Security Law" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/hE0bMQ0Tn8 37 minutes ago

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: AP EXPLAINS: Why is China pushing Hong Kong security law: In a surprise move, the central government announced last we… 40 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT AP EXPLAINS: Why is China pushing Hong Kong security law: In a surprise move, the central government announced last… https://t.co/gqQbiZBkyg 41 minutes ago