Indian shares rise as bargain hunters swoop up bank stocks
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () Indian shares rose in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors sought bargains in beaten-down banking stocks, while Axis Bank gained after a report said private equity group Carlyle was in discussions with the lender for a fund infusion.
Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 362 points or 1.15 per cent at 31,967 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points or 1.06 per cent at...