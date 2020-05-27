Global  

Indian shares rise as bargain hunters swoop up bank stocks

Reuters India Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Indian shares rose in volatile trading on Wednesday as investors sought bargains in beaten-down banking stocks, while Axis Bank gained after a report said private equity group Carlyle was in discussions with the lender for a fund infusion.
