Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Christian rock band members react: Lead singer of Hawk Nelson reveals he doesn't believe in God

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The other members of Christian rock band Hawk Nelson are responding after the band's lead singer Jon Steingard revealed he no longer believes in God.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral [Video]

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral

Little Richard laid to rest in private funeral The late rock 'n' roll legend passed away earlier this month aged 87, and his friends, family, and former band members gathered at the Oakwood University..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published
Philly Band Low Cut Connie Plays Socially-Distanced Concert For South Jersey Hospital [Video]

Philly Band Low Cut Connie Plays Socially-Distanced Concert For South Jersey Hospital

Low Cut Connie, a Philadelphia rock band who cracked President Barack Obama's 2015 Spotify summer playlist, took their rock-and-roll outside this week for a socially-distanced concert. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:23Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Josiah_FL

Josiah Williams Christian rock band members react: Lead singer of Hawk Nelson reveals he doesn't believe in God… https://t.co/sCcDfi3m4w 5 hours ago

Joesdreamstar

Dreamstar RT @usatodaylife: Christian rock band members react: Lead singer of Hawk Nelson reveals he doesn't believe in God https://t.co/BrnfuLfwAO 5 hours ago

usatodaylife

USA TODAY Life Christian rock band members react: Lead singer of Hawk Nelson reveals he doesn't believe in God https://t.co/BrnfuLfwAO 5 hours ago

dezischanding

Desiree Schanding 📷👩‍🎨🤓🎧🥧 Theory: the investigators on Ghost Loop are actually members of a Christian Rock band. Christian Rock band by day a… https://t.co/9Gn0t3tXWj 1 week ago