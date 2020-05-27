Global  

Solskjaer hints Ighalo could stay at Manchester United

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Solskjaer hints Ighalo could stay at Manchester UnitedLondon [UK], May 27 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes that Odion Ighalo can extend his loan stay at Manchester United as the club is in dialogue with Shanghai Shenhua. The Nigerian's loan deal expires at the end of May and the Old...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Giggs praises Liverpool's 'fantastic' season

Giggs praises Liverpool's 'fantastic' season 00:54

 Manchester United great Ryan Giggs says he is attempting to bring a touch of runaway league leaders Liverpool’s style to Wales. The United great highlighted the work being done by Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp at the club’s rivals this season.

