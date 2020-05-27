Solskjaer hints Ighalo could stay at Manchester United

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jesse Lingard shows you around his home



Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard takes you for a tour around his home as part of the upcoming MTV series Cribs: Footballers Staying Home. The series have been produced remotely,.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 1 week ago 10 Things Marcus Rashford Can't Live Without



There are a few things Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford can't live without. From his football boots to his dog, these are Marcus's essentials. Credit: GQ Duration: 08:19 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he hopes Manchester United can reach deal to extend Odion Ighalo’s stay Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful of extending Odion Ighalo’s stay at Manchester United. The Nigeria striker has scored four goals in eight games since joining...

talkSPORT 5 days ago





Tweets about this