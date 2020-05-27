Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of Nasa astronauts
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () CAPE CANAVERAL: With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials vowed Tuesday to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation's first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade. Veteran Doug Hurley and were set to make history Wednesday afternoon, riding SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight. SpaceX was on the cusp of becoming the first private company to put astronauts in orbit, something achieved by just three countries — Russia, the U.S. and...
NASA is counting down to the historic launch of a SpaceX rocket that is scheduled for Wednesday. The rocket, named "Dragon," will carry two NASA astronauts to... CBS News Also reported by •WorldNews •Space Daily •Seattle Times
