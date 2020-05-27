Global  

Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of Nasa astronauts

WorldNews Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Weather better for historic SpaceX launch of Nasa astronautsCAPE CANAVERAL: With the weather looking up, SpaceX and NASA officials vowed Tuesday to keep crew safety the top priority for the nation's first astronaut launch to orbit in nearly a decade. Veteran Doug Hurley and were set to make history Wednesday afternoon, riding SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule to the International Space Station on a test flight. SpaceX was on the cusp of becoming the first private company to put astronauts in orbit, something achieved by just three countries — Russia, the U.S. and...
