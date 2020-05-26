HEDGE energy Trump to Announce Strong Hong Kong Response This Week https://t.co/XrIlGv2PaM 20 seconds ago ahhkl7 RT @ReutersChina: Trump to announce strong response this week to China’s planned national security legislation for Hong Kong https://t.co/G… 25 seconds ago Grace in Your Face 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸 RT @MichaelSchuman: I think the US withdrawal of HK's special treatment as separate from China is probably inevitable. China can't eat Hong… 27 seconds ago James Shim RT @charlesmok: Trump to announce strong Hong Kong response this week https://t.co/j0lqhlFiWQ 35 seconds ago Alyssa RT @Reuters: President Donald Trump said the U.S. was working on a strong response to China’s planned national security legislation for Hon… 43 seconds ago N Chan RT @AlvaroSmith_: President Trump to announce strong measures against China this week. This announcement comes after a wave of internati… 45 seconds ago Jewelz RT @jeffreychngo: “We’re doing something now. I think you’ll find it very interesting,” @realDonaldTrump told reporters about his highly-an… 54 seconds ago Mark RT @declanganley: This re-shoring fund is going to be interesting. Watch this space, especially those who think they can side with the CCP… 2 minutes ago