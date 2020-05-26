Trump to announce strong Hong Kong response this week
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was working on a strong response to China’s planned national security legislation for Hong Kong and it would be announced before the end of the week China’s parliament is expected to approve a proposed security law that would reduce Hong Kong’s separate legal status on Thursday, calling into question the special economic status the territory currently enjoys under U.S. law. At a White House news briefing, Trump was asked if he planned sanctions against China over Hong Kong and if he intended to put restrictions on visas for students and researchers from China....