Bayern beats Dortmund, closes in on 8th straight Bundesliga

WorldNews Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Bayern beats Dortmund, closes in on 8th straight BundesligaBERLIN (AP) — Joshua Kimmich’s long-range lob put Bayern Munich on the verge of another Bundesliga title. Kimmich’s goal gave Bayern a 1-0 win over closest rival Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, moving his team a huge step closer to winning the league for a record-extending eighth consecutive time. Kimmich collected the ball outside the area and chipped it over Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Bürki minutes before the break. It was enough for Bayern to stretch its lead to seven points over Dortmund with six games of the season remaining. Dortmund had a chance to cut the lead to one point...
