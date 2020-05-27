Global  

In ‘Perry Mason,’ Matthew Rhys Plays Defense

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
HBO needed an actor to portray pulp fiction’s most successful criminal defense attorney. Rhys, an Emmy-winner for “The Americans,” took the case.
Perry Mason Trailer - Plot synopsis: Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the series will focus on the origin story of famed defense lawyer Perry Mason, based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner's..

