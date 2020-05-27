Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening

The Age Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
South Korea won praise for containing the coronavirus without mass lockdowns but has experienced a setback with its biggest daily infection surge in seven weeks.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Self-driving robot developed to help fight against coronavirus [Video]

Self-driving robot developed to help fight against coronavirus

A South Korean company have developed a robot that could assist in the fight to stop the spread of Covid-19 as countries begin to ease lockdown restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Mesmerizing, 3D Ocean Waves Ease COVID-19 Worries in South Korea [Video]

Mesmerizing, 3D Ocean Waves Ease COVID-19 Worries in South Korea

Realistic ocean waves attract many onlookers in Seoul, South Korea, The serene "Public Media Art-Wave" was commissioned to ease COVID-19 worries, since travel restrictions are in place due to the..

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

World watches as South Korea cautiously returns to life

As South Korea significantly relaxes its rigid social distancing rules as a result of waning coronavirus cases, the world is paying close attention to whether it...
IndiaTimes

South Korea reports 25 new virus cases as small outbreaks continue

The agency says 10,213 of them have recovered and been released from quarantine. It says 17 of the 25 new patients were locally infected while the rest eight...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

MissAntre

Nom de Plume RT @NewsHour: South Korea announced a spike in new infections Wednesday and considered reimposing social distancing restrictions, revealing… 15 seconds ago

LasVegasVans

United Van Rentals Spike in South Korea Virus Cases Shows Perils of Reopening https://t.co/lAVpPVLfXK https://t.co/Rjg4L0dEhO 6 minutes ago

NWSentinel2

NWSentinel2 Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening https://t.co/xD3ZxedjLV 10 minutes ago

MarkHarmel

Mark Harmel MPH, CDCES (CDE) Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening (from @AP) https://t.co/mrQrm3IUiI 14 minutes ago

jjiandani

Jagdeep Jiandani Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening (from @AP) https://t.co/lq30cGGdzn 14 minutes ago

ecoderre

Gene Coderre Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening By KIM TONG-HYUNG, JILL LAWLESS and ELAINE KURTENBACH https://t.co/eJxm8FzZJY 16 minutes ago

MultiRamblings

Don't Drink the Pine-Sol MultiRamblings Fx Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening - ABC News - https://t.co/IDld08WIiO via @ABC 18 minutes ago

ricenbeanies

Rice N Beanies Spike in South Korea virus cases shows perils of reopening https://t.co/tICVgFLAo0 19 minutes ago