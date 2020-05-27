Global  

Protesters clash with Minneapolis police after George Floyd death: Here's what we know

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
Thousands of protesters demanding justice for 46-year-old George Floyd filled the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday evening.
News video: Minneapolis police fire flash grenades and rubber bullets at protest over George Floyd's death

 Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody. George Floyd, 47, died after being detained by four Minneapolis police officers. Video of the incident shows a Minneapolis police officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck as he...

Officers involved in George Floyd death arrested [Video]

Officers involved in George Floyd death arrested

A tense standoff overnight between protesters and police in Minneapolis. Officers in riot gear fired tear gas at demonstrators who were demanding justice for George Floyd.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:17Published
Four Cops Fired Over George Floyd Death [Video]

Four Cops Fired Over George Floyd Death

Four police officers were fired over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:09Published

Protesters clash with Minneapolis police after George Floyd’s death

Chaos broke out on Tuesday night in Minneapolis as protesters took to the streets to demand action after the death of George Floyd in police custody a day...
Non-violent murder by natural causes: the mysterious death of George Floyd

Non-violent murder by natural causes: the mysterious death of George FloydDeath, murder and a killing. How do you report on George Floyd, the 46-year-old man filmed telling the policeman kneeling on his neck, “Please, please, please,...
