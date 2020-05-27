Global  

Trump tweets threat to shutter social media companies after Twitter warning

CBC.ca Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter Inc. for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact-check the president's claims.
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump to sign social media order: White House

Trump to sign social media order: White House 01:30

 On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.

