Trump tweets threat to shutter social media companies after Twitter warning
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to regulate or shut down social media companies, one day after Twitter Inc. for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets prompting readers to fact-check the president's claims.
On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.
Many social media companies have been accused in recent years of playing a heavier handed role in controlling, manipulating or molding the content that appears...