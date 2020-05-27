Global  

Boeing will cut nearly 10,000 jobs in Washington, more than 12,000 overall

Seattle Times Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Boeing announced to employees Wednesday a first batch of almost 7,000 involuntary layoffs in the U.S., which added to more than 5,500 voluntary layoffs means it will cut almost 12,300 jobs company-wide. Washington state takes the biggest hit,with 9,840 jobs cut before July 31 in a combination of voluntary and involuntary layoffs. This is the […]
News video: Boeing Slashes 12,000 Jobs As COVID-19 Seizes Travel Industry

Boeing Slashes 12,000 Jobs As COVID-19 Seizes Travel Industry 00:28

 Chicago-based Boeing is cutting more than 12,000 jobs through layoffs and buyouts as the coronavirus pandemic seizes the travel industry. And the aircraft maker says more cuts are coming. Katie Johnson reports.

