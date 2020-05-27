Boeing will cut nearly 10,000 jobs in Washington, more than 12,000 overall

Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 17 hours ago )

Boeing announced to employees Wednesday a first batch of almost 7,000 involuntary layoffs in the U.S., which added to more than 5,500 voluntary layoffs means it will cut almost 12,300 jobs company-wide. Washington state takes the biggest hit,with 9,840 jobs cut before July 31 in a combination of voluntary and involuntary layoffs. This is the […] 👓 View full article

