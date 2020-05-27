Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FCI lauds Telangana’s paddy procurement for Central pool

Hindu Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Telangana contributed 52.23 lakh tonnes of the 83.01 lakh tonnes procured at the national level
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this