Robb Forman Dew, prize-winning novelist, dead at 73 Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Robb Forman Dew, a prize-winning fiction writer who drew upon her small-town Ohio background for such novels as “Dale Loves Sophie to Death” and “The Evidence Against Her,” has died. Little, Brown and Company announced this week that Dew died May 22 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Massachusetts. She was […] 👓 View full article

