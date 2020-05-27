Global  

Disney plans to reopen Walt Disney World starting on July 11

Reuters Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Walt Disney Co plans to reopen the world's largest theme park, Walt Disney World, in phases beginning on July 11, if the governor of Florida approves.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July

Disney sets to reopen Walt Disney World in July 01:30

 Entertainment conglomerate Walt Disney has cleared one hurdle in its plan to start reopening Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on July 11. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Walt Disney World Reveals Plans To Reopen Theme Parks In July!

The Walt Disney World Resort is getting ready to reopen! The Walt Disney Company has submitted their plans to beginning opening up their parks and resort hotels...
Just Jared Jr

Disney proposes partial reopening of Walt Disney World on July 11

Walt Disney Co aims to begin reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida on July 11, a company executive said on Wednesday.
Reuters

