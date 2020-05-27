Global  

Trump threatens social media after Twitter fact-checks him

Seattle Times Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering on Wednesday after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets. He turned to his Twitter account – where else? — to tweet his threats. The president can’t unilaterally regulate or close the companies, and any effort would […]
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets

Trump Threatens To Shut Down Social Media After Twitter Issues A Warning Regarding His Tweets 00:32

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies. Trump said he would regulate or shut down the apps and sites, one day after Twitter added a warning to the President's tweets. According to Reuters, it's the first time Twitter has added a warning to the Commander In Cheifs...

President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies [Video]

President Donald Trump Threatens Social Media Companies

Twitter fact-checked President Donald Trump. Trump responded by threatening to regulate or shut down social media companies that he claims are trying to “silence conservative voices.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:23Published
Uttarakhand Police files FIR for spreading fake news regarding forest fire [Video]

Uttarakhand Police files FIR for spreading fake news regarding forest fire

Uttarakhand Police have filed FIR against some people for spreading fake news regarding forest fire in the state. While speaking to ANI, DG (Law and Order) of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published

Trump fuming at social media over Twitter fact check. How platforms handle misinformation differently

As Trump's platform of choice, Twitter finds itself at the center of the debate over how social media sites should handle political misinformation.
Expert: Fact-checking Trump tweets 'appropriate'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering a day after Twitter added fact checks to two of his...
