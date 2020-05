marcia sparks RT @MotherJones: America's catastrophic coronavirus response reaches a devastating new milestone: 100,000 dead. Experts say the real death… 5 minutes ago Desperate Times👏WASH YOUR HANDS👏 RT @clarissajanlim: More than 100,000 people in the US have died of COVID-19 so far — that’s nearly one-third of all coronavirus-related de… 13 minutes ago VosIzNeias Experts Say US Coronavirus Death Count Is Flawed, But Close https://t.co/mDeyK4zlxZ 24 minutes ago Courtney Terlecki COVID-19 DEATH TOLL: The nation is hitting a tragic milestone this week of 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus, but… https://t.co/imWHQgobYq 24 minutes ago Lacombe Express Experts say US coronavirus death count is flawed, but close https://t.co/X7IauenNS1 33 minutes ago Stettler Independent Experts say US coronavirus death count is flawed, but close https://t.co/OjYn8dhUFp 33 minutes ago Rimbey Review Experts say US coronavirus death count is flawed, but close https://t.co/xh9XQZ8d2B 33 minutes ago Pipestone Flyer Experts say US coronavirus death count is flawed, but close https://t.co/SQlCj28IlQ 33 minutes ago