LeBron James responds to George Floyd’s death with photo of Colin Kaepernick kneeling

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
LeBron James responds to George Floyd’s death with photo of Colin Kaepernick kneelingLeBron James was one of several athletes and celebrities to speak out Tuesday following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Monday after Minneapolis police officers arrested him. Videos of Floyd being arrested went viral on Monday, showing one of the officers kneeling on Floyd’s neck during the arrest. In one of the clips, Floyd can be heard screaming, “Please, I can’t breathe!” However, the officer ignores him and continues to apply pressure to Floyd’s neck....
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: George Floyd's death sparks Chicago protests

George Floyd's death sparks Chicago protests 00:32

 Protesters gathered on Tuesday (May 26) in Chicago in response to the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, on Monday (May 25) during an arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

There are new calls for criminal charges against at least one police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, who appeared to be suffocated during an arrest in Minnesota; Jeff Pegues reports for..

Celebrities Speak Out After George Floyd Death | Billboard News

The Los Angeles Lakers player calls attention to the latest police brutality by posting a picture of the NFL quarterback taking a knee in peaceful protest.
'Do you understand now?': LeBron James reignites Colin Kaepernick debate after death of George Floyd

'Do you understand now?': LeBron James reignites Colin Kaepernick debate after death of George FloydNBA superstar LeBron James has spoken out following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.James was one of many who referenced Colin Kaepernick, the former...
