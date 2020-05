US indicts ex-Venezuelan lawmaker linked with Maduro Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — U.S. authorities filed charges Wednesday against a former Venezuelan lawmaker linked with President Nicolás Maduro accusing him of narco-terrorism and weapons crimes. Federal prosecutors in New York alleged Adel El Zabayar participated with Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials as a key player in a scheme to flood the United States […] 👓 View full article

