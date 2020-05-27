Coronavirus deaths in US top 100,000

Deborah Waldron RT @PoliticusSarah: As Trump is threatening Twitter, Joe Biden delivered a powerful and heartfelt message as the US passed 100,000 coronavi… 12 seconds ago

Ninevin - Wear a mask! Not red not blue - medical! RT @Reuters: 100,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus. Here are some of their faces and loved ones https://t.co/HvRrtN4Dyv http… 12 seconds ago

jeameabea RT @RealJamesWoods: Nearly half of all coronavirus deaths in US are from long-term care facilities: Report #KillerCuomo https://t.co/9MrrXv… 12 seconds ago

Treason Weasel Resister 🌊 ⚖ 🗽 RT @itsJeffTiedrich: congratulations to United States President Stupid J. Moron for bringing 15 cases of coronavirus all the way down to on… 12 seconds ago

D.Cathey RT @RichardVeii: When will you knaves learn the Queen may do as she so pleases! She will rule over her Kingdom of Michigan as she see fit!… 12 seconds ago

Rįcø RT @IsitRIL: Deaths caused from racism is a bigger issue than the coronavirus in my eyes because this has been going on for centuries and n… 13 seconds ago

Josh Ballew RT @Acosta: CNN: The U.S. has reached 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus. 13 seconds ago