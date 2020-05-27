Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. weighs options 'across the spectrum' to punish China over Hong Kong

Reuters Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The Trump administration is crafting a range of options to punish China over its tightening grip on Hong Kong, including targeted sanctions, new tariffs and further restrictions on Chinese companies, according to U.S. officials and people familiar with the discussions.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Beijing warns against foreign interference over Hong Kong

Beijing warns against foreign interference over Hong Kong 05:27

 Beijing warns against foreign interference over Hong Kong

Related videos from verified sources

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China [Video]

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested [Video]

More than 300 Hong Kong protesters arrested

Anti-government protesters are angry over new proposed laws which they say damage the freedoms of Hong Kong's people.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:50Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this