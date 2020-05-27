Global  

'Very violent crime': Top cop says solving death of Karen Leek a 'huge' priority

The Age Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
The state's top cop says the homicide investigation into the suspicious death of greyhound racing stalwart Karen Leek is a "huge priority" for police, revealing she died during a "very violent crime".
