Tara RT @theage: BREAKING: Police are responding to a suspected shooting on a Monash Freeway on-ramp in Melbourne's south-east. Aerial images sh… 16 minutes ago

Michael Wyres RT @epearson_3: #breaking Police at scene of suspected fatal shooting on Monash Freeway https://t.co/i4BqR9evMX via @theage 1 hour ago

erin pearson #breaking Police at scene of suspected fatal shooting on Monash Freeway https://t.co/i4BqR9evMX via @theage 1 hour ago

Adam Samuel 🧼 BREAKING: Police at scene of suspected fatal shooting on Monash Freeway #news #melbourne https://t.co/aRQCxqTo4e 1 hour ago

The Age BREAKING: Police are responding to a suspected shooting on a Monash Freeway on-ramp in Melbourne's south-east. Aeri… https://t.co/4qJ2XCUpn5 1 hour ago

LIL GUY RT @KDVR: The Fort Lupton Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the driver suspected of fatally striking a man before l… 5 days ago

FOX31 Denver KDVR The Fort Lupton Police Department said the driver suspected of fatally striking a man before leaving the scene earl… https://t.co/mFscsvUEVM 5 days ago