The Age BREAKING: A man, 53, has been shot dead by police on the Monash Freeway. Police say non-lethal measures were attemp… https://t.co/Iw5weO8yBU 5 minutes ago

erin pearson "It is believed responding officers were negotiating with the man when he was shot by police and died at the scene.… https://t.co/B6ImSeGVw1 27 minutes ago

Tara RT @theage: BREAKING: Police are responding to a suspected shooting on a Monash Freeway on-ramp in Melbourne's south-east. Aerial images sh… 50 minutes ago

Michael Wyres RT @epearson_3: #breaking Police at scene of suspected fatal shooting on Monash Freeway https://t.co/i4BqR9evMX via @theage 2 hours ago

erin pearson #breaking Police at scene of suspected fatal shooting on Monash Freeway https://t.co/i4BqR9evMX via @theage 2 hours ago

Adam Samuel 🧼 BREAKING: Police at scene of suspected fatal shooting on Monash Freeway #news #melbourne https://t.co/aRQCxqTo4e 2 hours ago

The Age BREAKING: Police are responding to a suspected shooting on a Monash Freeway on-ramp in Melbourne's south-east. Aeri… https://t.co/4qJ2XCUpn5 2 hours ago