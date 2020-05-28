Minneapolis mayor calls for arrest of police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The mayor said people "can't turn a blind eye," adding that the man who died at the police's hands "deserves justice." Donald Trump said that he had asked the FBI and DOJ to "expedite" an investigation.
Intense scenes from the protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday evening (May 25) as activists rally against the unnecessary death of George Floyd by a police officer.
Thousands took to streets on Tuesday (May 26) to peacefully protest against the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, 47,...
The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the..