Minneapolis mayor calls for arrest of police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The mayor said people "can't turn a blind eye," adding that the man who died at the police's hands "deserves justice." Donald Trump said that he had asked the FBI and DOJ to "expedite" an investigation.
Video credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Protesters gather after police officer kills unarmed black man in Minneapolis

Protesters gather after police officer kills unarmed black man in Minneapolis 07:11

 Intense scenes from the protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Tuesday evening (May 25) as activists rally against the unnecessary death of George Floyd by a police officer. Thousands took to streets on Tuesday (May 26) to peacefully protest against the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 47,...

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US [Video]

George Floyd:An African American's death sparks protests against racial discrimination in US

The unfortunate Killing of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd has once again laid bare the racial discrimination still prevalant in United States and has once again anger has spilled on to the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:04Published
Fires break out at multiple buildings in Minneapolis as protests over George Floyd's death continue [Video]

Fires break out at multiple buildings in Minneapolis as protests over George Floyd's death continue

These were the scenes of the Minneapolis' skyline as a fire is seen burning in the distance in the wake of protests over George Floyd's death. The filmer said: "[I] woke up to get a glass of water..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:37Published

George Floyd's family speak out about death

Philonese Floyd, the brother of the man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, is calling for murder charges to be filed against the officers who arrested...
SBS Also reported by •IndependentNPR

George Floyd Joins A Series Of High-Profile 2020 Police Killings

George Floyd Joins A Series Of High-Profile 2020 Police KillingsWatch VideoGeorge Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer used his knee on Floyd’s neck to pin the man to the ground for more than seven minutes....
Newsy Also reported by •SBS

Tankly01

Tank RT @Boyd_2650: 🔥🔥THERE MUST BE JUSTICE FOR THIS HORRIFIC CRIME! Minneapolis Mayor, Jacob Frey, demands that the officer who kept his knee o… 2 minutes ago

Bodizapha15

Trust#15 RT @BreakingNews: Minneapolis Mayor Frey calls on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in death of George… 2 minutes ago

Gate_15_Analyst

Gate 15 https://t.co/7XGMbAGSo8 Minneapolis mayor calls for arrest of police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck 3 minutes ago

thejamgroup

thejamgroup SUMMER IN THE CITY As Mayor Frey calls for officer's arrest, violence intensifies in Minneapolis https://t.co/gx3EuuamaA 7 minutes ago

BlueSea1964

🇬🇷 Bluestar 🇬🇷 RT @greyhownd: @MissILmom @BlueSea1964 @gatewaypundit The boy mayor essentially greenlighted the riots himself with his comments early yest… 13 minutes ago

christinavotes

Christina RT @nbcwashington: Watch: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey called for criminal charges to be filed against the white police officer seen kneeli… 15 minutes ago

greyhownd

🌟🇺🇲Greyhownd 🌟🌟🇺🇸🇺🇸 @MissILmom @BlueSea1964 @gatewaypundit The boy mayor essentially greenlighted the riots himself with his comments e… https://t.co/zrL8TqArTQ 22 minutes ago

arlinehunter386

arlinehunter RT @HillReporter: [WATCH] “We Cannot Turn A Blind Eye” Minneapolis Mayor Calls For Officer’s Arrest In Floyd Case https://t.co/MSoOTqb5uO 26 minutes ago