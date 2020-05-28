2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man’s death
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. News helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near the city’s 3rd Precinct station, […]
President Donald Trump said the Justice Department and the FBI began a case on police brutality. He said they are looking into the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis...