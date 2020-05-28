Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man’s death

Seattle Times Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody broke out in Minneapolis for a second straight night Wednesday, with protesters in a standoff with officers outside a police precinct and looting of nearby stores. News helicopter footage showed protesters milling in streets near the city’s 3rd Precinct station, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Protests Continue In Minneapolis Following Death Of George Floyd

Protests Continue In Minneapolis Following Death Of George Floyd 02:11

 Protests in Minneapolis continue Wednesday following the death of George Floyd, Marielle Mohs reports (2:11). WCCO 4 News at 5 – May 27, 2020

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Announces Investigation On Death Of Unarmed Minneapolis Black Man [Video]

Trump Announces Investigation On Death Of Unarmed Minneapolis Black Man

President Donald Trump said the Justice Department and the FBI began a case on police brutality. He said they are looking into the death of an unarmed black man while in police custody in Minneapolis...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Another Day Of Protests Over The Death Of George Floyd [Video]

Another Day Of Protests Over The Death Of George Floyd

CBS News Correspondent Jeff Pegues reports from Minneapolis.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Protesters gather over the death of black man George Floyd during arrest

Hundreds of protests have gathered over the death of man in Minneapolis after a police officer kneeled on the back of his neck for several minutes. George Floyd...
SBS


Tweets about this

robertropars

Robert Ropars RT @latimes: The violent protests in Minneapolis followed the death Monday night of George Floyd. A bystander’s cellphone video showed an o… 20 seconds ago

latimes

Los Angeles Times The violent protests in Minneapolis followed the death Monday night of George Floyd. A bystander’s cellphone video… https://t.co/UDvCVlciPe 42 seconds ago

lisettelecorgne

Lisette LeCorgne RT @BostonGlobe: Second night of violent protests in Minneapolis over George Floyd’s death https://t.co/4BGUvnYppp 2 minutes ago

Meredith_Kinsle

Meredith 2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man's death https://t.co/4mQVeOulwj via @YahooNews 4 minutes ago

ZFTWARNING

John Sullivan RT @SFGate: 2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man's death https://t.co/Xqf8V4jfme https://t.co/PMLvdqUBe5 4 minutes ago

james95____

James RT @wsvn: 2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man's death https://t.co/5igtfhFGff 11 minutes ago

SFGate

SFGate 2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man's death https://t.co/Xqf8V4jfme https://t.co/PMLvdqUBe5 15 minutes ago

Tiredvetschmidt

Mark Schmidt RT @KWWL: 2nd night of violent protests over Minneapolis man’s death: https://t.co/3V8M4KLmMK https://t.co/lLL34UjA0a 33 minutes ago