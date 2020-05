Latrell Mitchell returns at 106kg and ready for 80 minutes in the No.1 Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Latrell Mitchell returned at the same 106kg he was before COVID stopped play, and Wayne Bennett can't wait to see him shine in the No.1. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this