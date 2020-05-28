Twitter fact-checks Trump; he threatens new regs or shutdown
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, the historically prolific tweeter of political barbs and blasts, threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets. He turned to his Twitter account — where else? — to tweet his threats. The president can’t unilaterally regulate or […]
