Twitter fact-checks Trump; he threatens new regs or shutdown

Seattle Times Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, the historically prolific tweeter of political barbs and blasts, threatened social media companies with new regulation or even shuttering after Twitter added fact checks to two of his tweets. He turned to his Twitter account — where else? — to tweet his threats. The president can’t unilaterally regulate or […]
Video credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots

Trump questions Twitter fact-checks, mail-in ballots 01:20

 U.S. President Donald Trump went after Twitter on Tuesday after the company put fact-checks on his tweets for the first time. Gloria Tso reports.

