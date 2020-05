Connie Brannon Paul RT @aware_the: UPDATE: Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt. #TheAWAREFound… 18 seconds ago

Lowe Key RT @ABC7News: DEVELOPING: According to a tip, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, a suspected wanted in two killings, was seen at a Sheetz in Ch… 1 minute ago

Bola™🔴 RT @cnnbrk: UConn student who is a suspect in two killings and a kidnapping has been arrested in Maryland after a six-day manhunt, authorit… 2 minutes ago

Cata RT @fox5dc: #BREAKING: UConn student Peter Manfredonia suspected in 2 homicides, kidnapping believed to be in Maryland: police - If you see… 3 minutes ago

CricketDiane RT @jilevin: UConn student Peter Manfredonia, wanted for 2 killings, caught in Maryland after six-day manhunt https://t.co/gzxCfy8TcU https… 4 minutes ago

Roni Jaure RT @joepalojoe: Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt https://t.co/WEK8N1smMd 4 minutes ago

Sassypaws Peter Manfredonia, fugitive UConn student wanted in 2 killings, is caught in Maryland after manhunt https://t.co/iAJg40SgZp #FoxNews 4 minutes ago