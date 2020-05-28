Global  

Light rains in Delhi, UP, Haryana to bring slight relief from heatwave: IMD

DNA Thursday, 28 May 2020
IMD has predicted light rains over a few places including West Delhi, parts of Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: Rainbow formed in Faridabad's sky following rainfall

Watch: Rainbow formed in Faridabad's sky following rainfall 01:07

 A beautiful rainbow was seen over Faridabad's sky following rainfall in the area on May 31. Haryana's neighbouring state Delhi received light rains today. As a result of rainfall, the areas near Delhi-Faridabad border saw commuters struggling to pass through waterlogged roads.

