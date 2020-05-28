Global  

Government to withdraw 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds scheme

Hindu Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India too has notified the Cessation of 7.75% Savings (Taxable) Bonds, 2018. Interest on the Bonds is taxable
