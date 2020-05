Soumitra Mishra RT @Outlookindia: Prime Minister @narendramodi and Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu paid tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue #… 21 minutes ago Dhananjay Bhagat RT @dna: Vice President Naidu, PM Modi pay tributes to #VeerSavarkar on his birth anniversary #veersavarkarjayanti https://t.co/vmRhEjKw… 24 minutes ago DNA Vice President Naidu, PM Modi pay tributes to #VeerSavarkar on his birth anniversary #veersavarkarjayanti https://t.co/vmRhEjKwEq 27 minutes ago Outlook Magazine Prime Minister @narendramodi and Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu paid tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideol… https://t.co/07tmBEsfe9 2 hours ago LatestLY Veer Savarkar Jayanti 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu and Other Political Leaders Pay Tributes to the Indian… https://t.co/h2VhRIjeoF 3 hours ago The Statesman Last evening, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has also wished the nation on the eve of Eid. https://t.co/8nlaccwXKY 3 days ago