China's parliament approves Hong Kong security law

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
China's parliament approves Hong Kong security lawThe National People's Congress (NPC) is meeting in Beijing this week after a two-month delay because of the pandemic. While it did have the chance to vote on the bill - referred to as the Draft Decision - it only ever approves legislation put to it by the government so there was no chance this bill would not be approved. The bill now passes to...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law

China's parliament passes Hong Kong national security law 01:45

 China's parliament has approved a controversial national security law for Hong Kong that bypasses Hong Kong's legislature.

China parliament approves Hong Kong security bill as tensions with U.S. rise

China's parliament, the National People's Congress, approved a decision on Thursday to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong that democracy...
Reuters

China's parliament backs Hong Kong security bill

China says the bill will rein in "terrorism" but many feel it will end Hong Kong's unique status.
BBC News


