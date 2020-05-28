China's parliament approves Hong Kong security law
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () The National People's Congress (NPC) is meeting in Beijing this week after a two-month delay because of the pandemic. While it did have the chance to vote on the bill - referred to as the Draft Decision - it only ever approves legislation put to it by the government so there was no chance this bill would not be approved. The bill now passes to...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced..