Henry Cavill in talks to play Superman again: Reports

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Henry Cavill in talks to play Superman again: ReportsIt appears Henry Cavill is not done being Superman. The British actor is reportedly in talks to don the role of the Last Son of Krypton for an upcoming DC movie, reports Variety. The reports come in the wake of WarnerMedia confirming the release of the Snyder Cut of Justice League — the version that Zack Snyder had originally envisioned, but had to leave due to a family tragedy. Henry Cavill last played the role in Justice League. The superhero team-up movie bombed at the box office. After that Warner Bros restructured the leadership at DC Films and prioritised independent superhero films rather than a cinematic universe. Cavill, who is also known for playing the role of Geralt of...
