Canadian court rules against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou fighting extradition
Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The decision on so-called double criminality found that bank fraud accusations against Meng Wanzhou would stand up in Canada. ......
Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
B.C. Judge Deals Blow To Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Case 01:50
Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, will have to remain under house arrest while she fights U.S. extradition following the ruling of a B.C. Supreme court.
