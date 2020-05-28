Global  

Canadian court rules against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou fighting extradition

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Canadian court rules against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou fighting extraditionThe decision on so-called double criminality found that bank fraud accusations against Meng Wanzhou would stand up in Canada. ......
Video credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: B.C. Judge Deals Blow To Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Case

B.C. Judge Deals Blow To Huawei's Meng Wanzhou Case 01:50

 Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, will have to remain under house arrest while she fights U.S. extradition following the ruling of a B.C. Supreme court.

