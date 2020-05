Sedgerick Merchant RT @CBTonNBC: Despite the criticism of many, Mac McClung's commitment makes a ton of sense for both McClung and for the Texas Tech program.… 1 hour ago

Sedgerick Merchant RT @DickieV: Great pickup for ⁦@TexasTechMBB⁩ Former Hoya McClung transferring to Texas Tech - via @ESPN App https://t.co/okSRIQviVS 1 hour ago

Black News / History Black Americans Georgetown transfer Mac McClung commits to Texas Tech https://t.co/uJQkLnLrQW https://t.co/gCJXVCwVkm 4 hours ago

James Lewis RT @StymieWizard330: https://t.co/u9oF824LhJ Mac McClung chooses to go to Texas Tech, the ideal destination for the guard trying to make t… 6 hours ago

The College Network The College Network Georgetown transfer Mac McClung commits to Texas Tech https://t.co/mWajGu9iwq https://t.co/NLhgRWtoyl 7 hours ago

Josh Oliver Georgetown transfer Mac McClung commits to Texas Tech https://t.co/XXB4PqVPul https://t.co/bs5TuzTaEW 9 hours ago

AL.com Georgetown transfer Mac McClung commits to Texas Tech over Auburn and others. https://t.co/JrL5nyu37p https://t.co/2HP8SWtLxQ 10 hours ago