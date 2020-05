You Might Like

Tweets about this Sentinel-Tribune COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A self-described "master thief" career criminal is hoping to catch a break on his prison sent… https://t.co/LY6CGYuGM2 9 minutes ago Beryl Arman "'Master Thief' Burglar Hopes to Catch Break on Sentence" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ot39dunZPn 1 hour ago Austin for LA "'Master Thief' Burglar Hopes to Catch Break on Sentence" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/Pg6CPBcsl2 1 hour ago Inquirer A self-described “master thief” career criminal is hoping to catch a break on his prison sentence from burglarizing… https://t.co/L6KXFaPhuH 2 hours ago WKBN 27 First News ‘Master Thief’ burglar in Columbus hopes to catch break on sentence https://t.co/EOy93eVRSO https://t.co/X4O1hkFlbQ 2 hours ago Earl Duncan "'Master Thief' Burglar Hopes to Catch Break on Sentence" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/DMrBjA18Bb 2 hours ago Jacki Angrisano "'Master Thief' Burglar Hopes to Catch Break on Sentence" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/pLybyI5tjb 2 hours ago PulpNews Crime 'Master #Thief' #burglar hopes to catch break on #sentence - May 28 @ 7:26 AM ET https://t.co/5Ryvrxogb7 2 hours ago