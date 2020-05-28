Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protest over George Floyd death turns violent, deadly in Minneapolis

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Protest over George Floyd death turns violent, deadly in MinneapolisProtests in Minneapolis over the in-custody death of George Floyd escalated into violence Wednesday night, with a fatal shooting near the site of the demonstrations, widespread looting, multiple fires and the deployment of tear gas. It was the second night of conflict during rallies by thousands enraged by Floyd's death. The demonstrations in the southern part of the city near the site of Floyd's death began peacefully but grew more violent as the night went on. Gov. Tim Walz late Wednesday called it an "extremely dangerous situation" and urged residents to leave the area. Mayor Jacob Frey pleaded with residents for calm. "I'm imploring our city, imploring our community, imploring every one...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Minneapolis police fire flash grenades at protest over George Floyd's death

Minneapolis police fire flash grenades at protest over George Floyd's death 00:53

 Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis on Tuesday (May 26), the day after a black man died in police custody.

Related videos from verified sources

John Boyega Speaks out About George Floyd Killing and Racist 'Fans' [Video]

John Boyega Speaks out About George Floyd Killing and Racist 'Fans'

John Boyega Speaks out About George Floyd Killing and Racist 'Fans' Floyd was an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis policeman. Video of his final moments has gone viral, sparking outrage...

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
'F**k you, racist white people' John Boyega goes off on Insta live [Video]

'F**k you, racist white people' John Boyega goes off on Insta live

John Boyega defends his tweet about hating racists following the death of George Floyd.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 03:59Published

Related news from verified sources

Violent protests, fires, looting and anger erupt in Minneapolis after George Floyd's death: What we know

Another night of protests in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd saw violence, fires and looting as Floyd's family calls for justice.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comSBS

George Floyd's death has sparked both violent and peaceful protests in Minneapolis, Los Angeles

George Floyd's death has caused hundreds of protesters to take over the streets all over the U.S. including Minneapolis, Memphis and Los Angeles.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KingWray2

Caleb George Floyd protest turns deadly; Minneapolis mayor requests National Guard https://t.co/YTjDwP6vdn 9 seconds ago

Julian87337157

Julian RT @latimes: Protesters blocked both sides of the 101 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday evening in a protest over the the death of… 49 seconds ago

Mr__Maps

Mr Maps RT @markknoller: On violent protests in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd in police custody, @PressSec says Pres Trump ordered an "exp… 52 seconds ago

isheeeecblhn_

ًishi RT @StarTribune: THE LATEST: Minneapolis shuddered with violence overnight as rioters ignited fires and looted stores all over the city, in… 53 seconds ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Vandalism during heated L.A. protest over George Floyd death sparks concern from police https://t.co/acqF2gF7Pr https://t.co/iZzjiJ1eNN 1 minute ago

CKipkirui_Sambu

Kipkirui Sambu RT @latimes: Vandalism during heated L.A. protest over George Floyd death sparks concern from police https://t.co/fFITtmyhWb 2 minutes ago

lemon176

sunshine for health RT @Inevitable_ET: Protests erupt over Floyd death, flag burned, highway blocked https://t.co/KcNfOCoM9h https://t.co/GwfNOUhrd5 2 minutes ago

IAmTatianaImani

Tatiana Imani ➰ RT @nyclawgrrrl: Today people protested in LA over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed after a white Minneapolis cop pinn… 3 minutes ago