Trudeau co-hosts UN summit to develop global pandemic recovery plan

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

— Prime Minister Justin OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will co-host today a major United Nations conference aimed at developing a co-ordinated global response to mitigate the devastating social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless countries come together now to co-ordinate a recovery plan, the UN estimates the pandemic could slash nearly US$ 8.5 trillion from the world economy over the next two years, forcing 34.3 million people into extreme poverty this year and potentially 130 million more over the course of the decade. Trudeau is co-hosting the four-hour virtual conference with... 👓 View full article

