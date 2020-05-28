Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trudeau co-hosts UN summit to develop global pandemic recovery plan

WorldNews Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Trudeau co-hosts UN summit to develop global pandemic recovery planOTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will co-host today a major United Nations conference aimed at developing a co-ordinated global response to mitigate the devastating social and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Unless countries come together now to co-ordinate a recovery plan, the UN estimates the pandemic could slash nearly US$ 8.5 trillion from the world economy over the next two years, forcing 34.3 million people into extreme poverty this year and potentially 130 million more over the course of the decade. Trudeau is co-hosting the four-hour virtual conference with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July

Disney World Sets Reopening Date for July 01:32

 According to 'People,' the theme park has submitted a safety plan to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Related videos from verified sources

Canadian PM Trudeau Calls For Universal 10-day Paid Sick Leave for All Working Canadians [Video]

Canadian PM Trudeau Calls For Universal 10-day Paid Sick Leave for All Working Canadians

Even with the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic still affecting millions around the world, Canandian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is already thinking about the potential second wave of the virus.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:59Published
Rising global poverty amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Rising global poverty amid coronavirus pandemic

PLEASE EDIT

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this