Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Karnataka bans entry of people from 5 States

Hindu Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
As many new COVID-19 cases reported in the past few days in Karnataka were returnees from other States, the State government has banned entry of peopl
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Biggest single day spike in Coronavirus cases, 6,767 cases recorded in 24 hours | Oneindia News

India registered the biggest-single day jump in the number of coronavirus cases as 6,767 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours. This is the third consecutive day that India has reported more..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
Chhattisgarh govt coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers: Nodal Officer [Video]

Chhattisgarh govt coordinating with other states to evacuate stranded migrant workers: Nodal Officer

The Chhattisgarh government has started evacuating stranded migrant workers from other states. Chhattisgarh's Nodal Officer Sonmani Borah said, "We have received information of about 1,09,000 people..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this