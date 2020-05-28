Police to take no action over Dominic Cummings' 'minor' breach of lockdown
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () British police said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings did break the coronavirus lockdown, but that it was minor, and so they will take no further action, the Telegraph has reported. "Dominic Cummings did break lockdown rules when he made a 50-mile journey to Barnard Castle, an investigation by Durham...
Dominic Cummings may have committed "a minor breach" of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, according to Durham police. The force issued a statement on the Prime Minister's top aide's decision to travel to the county days after lockdown had been imposed,...