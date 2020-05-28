Global  

Police to take no action over Dominic Cummings' 'minor' breach of lockdown

Thursday, 28 May 2020
Police to take no action over Dominic Cummings' 'minor' breach of lockdownBritish police said Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings did break the coronavirus lockdown, but that it was minor, and so they will take no further action, the Telegraph has reported. "Dominic Cummings did break lockdown rules when he made a 50-mile journey to Barnard Castle, an investigation by Durham...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Dominic Cummings: Police say adviser may have committed 'a minor breach' of lockdown rules

Dominic Cummings: Police say adviser may have committed 'a minor breach' of lockdown rules 00:53

 Dominic Cummings may have committed "a minor breach" of lockdown rules when he drove to Barnard Castle but will face no further action, according to Durham police. The force issued a statement on the Prime Minister's top aide's decision to travel to the county days after lockdown had been imposed,...

Related news from verified sources

Cummings may have committed ‘minor breach’ of lockdown rules, police say

Durham Constabulary say they will take no further action against UK prime minister’s chief adviser
Cummings made 'minor breach' of lockdown, police say

Cummings made 'minor breach' of lockdown, police sayBoris Johnson's chief Downing Street strategist will not face a police inquiry after violating lockdown rules.
